Pear, Honey, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Tart

Whisk together flour and salt in a large bowl. Using your fingers, rub butter into flour mixture until butter forms pea-size pieces. Add cheese, and toss to incorporate. Stir together 3 tablespoons ice water and vinegar in a small bowl, and add to flour mixture. Using your hands, gently mix flour mixture until a shaggy dough forms. Gently knead dough by pressing the heel of your hand into the dough so it compacts against the base of the bowl and comes together. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface, and shape into a 6-inch disk (about 1/2 inch thick). Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Chill at least 1 hour or up to 5 days.