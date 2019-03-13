Pear Crostata 

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine flour and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Using your fingers, incorporate 6 tablespoons butter pieces into flour mixture until mixture resembles small peas. Whisk together egg, marsala, and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a small bowl. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir with a fork until incorporated. Stir in 1 tablespoon ice water, adding remaining 1 tablespoon ice water if needed, 1 teaspoon at a time, until a shaggy dough forms. Shape dough into a disk; wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and chill at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

Step 2 Place remaining 3/4 cup brown sugar in a 12-inch ovenproof sauté pan. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until melted and smooth, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and stir in lemon juice, cinnamon, ginger, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt until well combined. Add pears; cook, stirring and basting occasionally, until pears are softened and liquid is syrupy, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 30 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch (about 1/4-inch-thick) circle, trimming edges if needed. Chill 30 minutes.