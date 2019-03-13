Pear Crostata 
Greg Dupree
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
10 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Zakary Pelaccio
April 2019

Firm pears are the key to this impressive dessert; look for a thin layer of green under the skin as you peel them. Stir the caramel and pear mixture gently with a wooden spoon to preserve the shape of the pear slices.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour (about 5 3/4 ounces) 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), chilled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces, divided 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1 tablespoon dry marsala wine 
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon light brown sugar, divided 
  • 2 tablespoons ice water 
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger 
  • 3 3/4 pounds firm Bosc pears (about 7 large pears), peeled, cored, and quartered 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Using your fingers, incorporate 6 tablespoons butter pieces into flour mixture until mixture resembles small peas. Whisk together egg, marsala, and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a small bowl. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir with a fork until incorporated. Stir in 1 tablespoon ice water, adding remaining 1 tablespoon ice water if needed, 1 teaspoon at a time, until a shaggy dough forms. Shape dough into a disk; wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and chill at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

Step 2    

Place remaining 3/4 cup brown sugar in a 12-inch ovenproof sauté pan. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until melted and smooth, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and stir in lemon juice, cinnamon, ginger, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt until well combined. Add pears; cook, stirring and basting occasionally, until pears are softened and liquid is syrupy, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch (about 1/4-inch-thick) circle, trimming edges if needed. Chill 30 minutes.

Step 4    

Carefully arrange pears, outsides of wedges facing down and slightly overlapping, in concentric circles in sauté pan. Top with dough, tucking edges in around pears. Cut 5 slits in dough to allow steam to escape. Bake in preheated oven until top is golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Carefully invert onto a rimmed plate. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

Lightly sweet Moscato.

