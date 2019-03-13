Pear Crostata 

Firm pears are the key to this impressive dessert; look for a thin layer of green under the skin as you peel them. Stir the caramel and pear mixture gently with a wooden spoon to preserve the shape of the pear slices.
How to Make It
Combine flour and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Using your fingers, incorporate 6 tablespoons butter pieces into flour mixture until mixture resembles small peas. Whisk together egg, marsala, and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a small bowl. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir with a fork until incorporated. Stir in 1 tablespoon ice water, adding remaining 1 tablespoon ice water if needed, 1 teaspoon at a time, until a shaggy dough forms. Shape dough into a disk; wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and chill at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.
Place remaining 3/4 cup brown sugar in a 12-inch ovenproof sauté pan. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until melted and smooth, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and stir in lemon juice, cinnamon, ginger, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt until well combined. Add pears; cook, stirring and basting occasionally, until pears are softened and liquid is syrupy, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch (about 1/4-inch-thick) circle, trimming edges if needed. Chill 30 minutes.
Carefully arrange pears, outsides of wedges facing down and slightly overlapping, in concentric circles in sauté pan. Top with dough, tucking edges in around pears. Cut 5 slits in dough to allow steam to escape. Bake in preheated oven until top is golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Carefully invert onto a rimmed plate. Serve warm or at room temperature.