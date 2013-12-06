Pear-Cranberry Pie with Crumb Topping
© Monica Buck
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ONE 9-INCH PIE
Melissa Murphy
November 1999

When Melissa Murphy was a kid, she'd make a miniature pie of her own whenever her mother baked. "I would open the oven a hundred times to see if it was bubbling," she says. This recipe is heaven: the sliced pears are tossed with cranberries and lightly sweetened, then topped with a mountain of sweet and spicy gingersnap crumbs.  Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

TOPPING

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup (packed) light brown sugar
  • 12 Gingersnaps, crushed (see Note)
  • 1/8 teaspoon ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

FILLING

  • 2 pounds ripe Anjou pears (about 5)—peeled, halved, cored and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch

How to Make It

Step 1    

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the Flaky Pie Dough to a 12-inch round and fit it into a 9-inch glass pie plate. Trim the overhang to 1 inch, fold it under and crimp decoratively. Brush the rim with the egg wash and refrigerate the pieshell until chilled.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, gingersnap crumbs, ginger and salt. Stir in the melted butter until large crumbs form.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, toss the pears with the cranberries, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla. In a small bowl, toss the sugar with the cornstarch, then stir the sugar into the fruit.

Step 4    

Pour the fruit into the chilled pie shell. Pour the gingersnap crumbs onto the pie, carefully spreading them to the edge to cover the filling completely. Set the pie on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake on the bottom rack of the oven for 1 1/2 hours, or until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbling; cover the pie loosely with foil if the top is browning too quickly. Let cool before slicing.

Notes

If you aren't planning on making gingersnaps from scratch, you can use 4 ounces of spicy store-bought cookies instead.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up