Pear and Dried Cherry Scrunch

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350° and butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or a 3-quart oval gratin dish.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the pears with the dried sour cherries, brown sugar, orange juice, lemon juice, lemon zest and cinnamon. Transfer the fruit to the prepared dish, making sure that the cherries are evenly distributed. Dot with the butter.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oatmeal, walnuts, brown sugar and butter. Rub the mixture between your fingers to form large crumbs. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the fruit, lightly pressing it down.