Pear and Almond Tart
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Mireille Guiliano
January 1997

Pears and almonds make an elegant combination in this adaptation of a tart from Lydie Marshall's Chez Nous(HarperCollins). Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Fruit Tart Shell
  • 1/2 cup whole unskinned almonds
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 pounds medium Bartlett pears—peeled, halved, cored, and each half cut into 4 wedges
  • 1/2 cup orange marmalade, melted
  • 1 cup sour cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a food processor, coarsely chop the almonds with 3 tablespoons of the sugar. Sprinkle half of the nut mixture in the Tart Shell.

Step 2    

Arrange the pear slices in overlapping concentric circles in the Tart Shell and brush them with the marmalade, reserving a scant tablespoon. Sprinkle the remaining nut mixture over the pears.

Step 3    

Reduce the oven temperature to 400°. Bake the tart in the bottom third of the oven for about 1 hour, or until the pears are tender and the pastry is golden. Transfer to a rack and brush the pastry rim with the reserved marmalade. Let cool. Stir the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar into the sour cream and serve with the tart.

Suggested Pairing

The pairing of fruit and nuts works very well with the Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up