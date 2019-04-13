Peanut Punch Fraco 
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Digby Stridiron
May 2019

Fraco is a warm-weather treat in St. Croix of the U.S. Virgin Islands, typically made from ice shaved by hand and topped with a sweet syrup. Chef Digby Stridiron, the chef at Braata in Frederiksted, St. Croix, blends creamy, rum-spiked peanut punch with shaved or crushed ice for a sweet fraco adults will love.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 vanilla bean pod, split lengthwise
  • 2 cups well-shaken and stirred unsweetened canned coconut milk
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) Jamaican dark rum (such as Cruzan Aged Dark Rum)
  • 1 teaspoon grated cinnamon (from 1 cinnamon stick)
  • 9 cups shaved or crushed ice
  • Grated fresh nutmeg

How to Make It

Step 1    

Scrape vanilla bean seeds into a blender; add coconut milk, peanut butter, condensed milk, rum, and cinnamon. Process until smooth, about 45 seconds. (Mixture will be the consistency of a milkshake.) Cover and chill until ready to serve, up to 3 days.

Step 2    

Fill 6 lowball glasses with shaved ice (about 1 1/2 cups each), heaping into a mound. Slowly pour peanut mixture over ice (about 1/2 cup each). Garnish with nutmeg, and serve with spoons.

