Peanut Dipping Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/4 cups
Mark Overbay
November 2014

Mark Overbay mixes his coarse, flavor-packed peanut butter into this fragrant Burmese-inspired dip. Slideshow: Recipes with Peanuts

Ingredients

  • 2 small lemongrass stalks, tender inner bulbs only, chopped
  • 1 medium shallot, chopped
  • One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 small turmeric roots (about 2 inches), thinly sliced
  • 1 dried guajillo chile, stemmed, seeded and torn
  • 2 Thai chiles, stemmed and chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 1/4 cup turbinado sugar
  • One 15-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 cup natural peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint
  • Assorted raw vegetables, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the lemongrass, shallot, ginger, garlic, turmeric, guajillo, Thai chiles and 2 teaspoons of salt. Puree until a chunky paste forms; scrape down the side of the bowl as needed.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the peanut oil until shimmering. Add the paste and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until browned, 10 minutes. Add the sugar and cook, stirring, until melted, 3 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced, 10 minutes. Whisk in the peanut butter and cook, whisking occasionally, until thickened, 10 minutes. (The sauce may look broken.)

Step 3    

Remove the sauce from the heat and gradually whisk in the water until creamy and smooth. Season with salt and let cool completely. Garnish with the mint and serve with raw vegetables.

Make Ahead

The peanut dipping sauce can be refrigerated for 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Versatile sparkling wine can go easily with any appetizer, from a cheese plate to crudités and dip. Try one from California.

