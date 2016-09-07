Our peanut butter fudge might just be the perfect DIY candy for the peanut butter enthusiast in your life. This terrific sweet-and-salty treat is great just as it is, but you can dress it up in a number of ways. For even more peanut flavor, fold in 1/2 cup of chopped roasted and salted peanuts before transferring the fudge to the baking dish. Or try adding 1/2 cup of bittersweet, white or milk chocolate chips. For a PB&J–inspired treat, swirl in 1/3 cup of strawberry or grape jam. Slideshow: More Candy Recipes