Peanut Butter Fudge
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 64 pieces
Anna Painter

Our peanut butter fudge might just be the perfect DIY candy for the peanut butter enthusiast in your life. This terrific sweet-and-salty treat is great just as it is, but you can dress it up in a number of ways. For even more peanut flavor, fold in 1/2 cup of chopped roasted and salted peanuts before transferring the fudge to the baking dish. Or try adding 1/2 cup of bittersweet, white or milk chocolate chips. For a PB&J–inspired treat, swirl in 1/3 cup of strawberry or grape jam. Slideshow: More Candy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 2 cups packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • 1 cup chunky peanut butter
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly grease an 8-inch-square baking dish and line it with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, melt the stick of butter over moderate heat. Add the brown sugar and half-and-half and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, then continue to boil for 2 minutes without stirring. Remove from the heat and whisk in the peanut butter, salt and vanilla until well combined.

Step 3    

Put the confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl. Pour the hot peanut butter mixture over the sugar and whisk until no streaks remain. Scrape the fudge into the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Fold the parchment over the warm fudge, press it directly onto the surface and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 4    

Using the parchment, lift the fudge out of the baking dish, garnish with flaky salt and cut into 1-inch squares.

Make Ahead

The fudge can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

