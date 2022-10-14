Peanut Butter Chai Pie

Be the first to rate & review!

This no-bake spiced peanut butter pie comes together in minutes, and delivers big flavors.

By
Paige Grandjean
Photo of Paige Grandjean
Paige Grandjean

Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & Wine

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Education: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021

Expertise: recipe development, food styling.

Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.

Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022
Peanut Butter Chai Pie
Photo: Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox /Prop Stylist Claire Spollen
Total Time:
4 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
8 to 10 servings

Peanut butter and cream cheese are whipped into an airy cloud and folded together with aromatic chai-spiced whipped cream in this dreamy and truly effortless pie. Naturally sweetened with honey, the nutty filling is packed with spices inspired by a warming cup of chai. This pie can be prepared in any piecrust of your choice; for an extra-nutty, gluten-free option, try making it in the Walnut and Date Crust, pictured here. For the chocolate curls on top of the pie, microwave a block of chocolate in 10-second increments until chocolate is soft but not melted. Use a Y-shaped peeler to shave curls onto a paper towel or parchment paper.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish

  • ¾ teaspoon ground cardamom

  • ¾ teaspoon ground ginger

  • ¼ teaspoon ground allspice

  • teaspoon ground nutmeg

  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter

  • ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons honey, divided

  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 2 ½ cups heavy cream, divided

  • 1 (9-inch) prepared piecrust

  • Chopped salted roasted peanuts

  • Chocolate curls

Directions

  1. Stir together cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg in a small bowl; set aside. Beat cream cheese, peanut butter, 1/2 cup honey, vanilla, salt, and 1 tablespoon cinnamon-cardamom mixture with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. With mixer running, gradually pour in 1/2 cup heavy cream. Beat until well combined and fluffy, 10 to 20 seconds. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

  2. Wipe mixer bowl clean. Place remaining cinnamon-cardamom mixture, remaining 2 tablespoons honey, and remaining 2 cups heavy cream in bowl of stand mixer. Beat on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes.

  3. Fold about 1 cup whipped cream mixture into peanut butter mixture. Transfer mixture to prepared piecrust, and spread in an even layer. Top pie with remaining whipped cream mixture. Chill, uncovered, until filling is cold and set, at least 4 hours or up to 1 day (24 hours). Garnish with peanuts, chocolate curls, and additional cinnamon; serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in refrigerator.

Related Articles
Nutty Baklava Pie
Nutty Baklava Pie
9 hrs 30 mins
Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie
Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie
5 hrs
Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie
Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie
1 hrs 25 mins
Piña Colada Pie
Piña Colada Pie
7 hrs 30 mins
Orange Cardamom Morning Buns
Orange-Cardamom Morning Buns
10 hrs 20 mins
Mango Fluff
Mango Fluff
8 hrs 20 mins
Lemon-Olive Oil Cream Meringue Tart
Lemon-Olive Oil Cream Meringue Tart
9 hrs 10 mins
Lemon-Olive Oil Semifreddo with Blueberry Compote
Lemon-Olive Oil Semifreddo with Blueberry Compote
19 hrs
Spiced Carrot Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
Spiced Carrot Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
3 hrs
Sourdough Spice Cookies
Sourdough Cookies
14 hrs 45 mins
Spiced Pavlovas with Oranges and Mulled Wine Caramel
Spiced Pavlovas with Oranges and Mulled Wine Caramel
9 hrs 50 mins
Peanut Butter Cookie Moon Pies
Peanut Butter Cookie Moon Pies
1 hrs
Moody Tongue's Chocolate Cake
Moody Tongue's Chocolate Cake
5 hrs 15 mins
Crunchy Milk Chocolate&#151;Peanut Butter Layer Cake
Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake
4 hrs
Sweet potato cheesecake empanadas at Boricua Soul
Sweet Potato Cheesecake Empanadas
3 hrs 15 mins
Chestnut Pavlova
Chestnut Pavlova
3 hrs 35 mins