Peanut Butter Chai Pie

Peanut butter and cream cheese are whipped into an airy cloud and folded together with aromatic chai-spiced whipped cream in this dreamy and truly effortless pie. Naturally sweetened with honey, the nutty filling is packed with spices inspired by a warming cup of chai. This pie can be prepared in any piecrust of your choice; for an extra-nutty, gluten-free option, try making it in the Walnut and Date Crust, pictured here. For the chocolate curls on top of the pie, microwave a block of chocolate in 10-second increments until chocolate is soft but not melted. Use a Y-shaped peeler to shave curls onto a paper towel or parchment paper.