Peanut Butter Chai Pie

This no-bake spiced peanut butter pie comes together in minutes, and delivers big flavors.

Published on October 14, 2022

Total Time: 4 hrs 20 mins Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Peanut butter and cream cheese are whipped into an airy cloud and folded together with aromatic chai-spiced whipped cream in this dreamy and truly effortless pie. Naturally sweetened with honey, the nutty filling is packed with spices inspired by a warming cup of chai. This pie can be prepared in any piecrust of your choice; for an extra-nutty, gluten-free option, try making it in the Walnut and Date Crust, pictured here. For the chocolate curls on top of the pie, microwave a block of chocolate in 10-second increments until chocolate is soft but not melted. Use a Y-shaped peeler to shave curls onto a paper towel or parchment paper.

Ingredients
1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish
¾ teaspoon ground cardamom
¾ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup creamy peanut butter
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons honey, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 ½ cups heavy cream, divided
1 (9-inch) prepared piecrust
Chopped salted roasted peanuts
Chocolate curls

Directions
Stir together cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg in a small bowl; set aside. Beat cream cheese, peanut butter, 1/2 cup honey, vanilla, salt, and 1 tablespoon cinnamon-cardamom mixture with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. With mixer running, gradually pour in 1/2 cup heavy cream. Beat until well combined and fluffy, 10 to 20 seconds. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Wipe mixer bowl clean. Place remaining cinnamon-cardamom mixture, remaining 2 tablespoons honey, and remaining 2 cups heavy cream in bowl of stand mixer. Beat on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Fold about 1 cup whipped cream mixture into peanut butter mixture. Transfer mixture to prepared piecrust, and spread in an even layer. Top pie with remaining whipped cream mixture. Chill, uncovered, until filling is cold and set, at least 4 hours or up to 1 day (24 hours). Garnish with peanuts, chocolate curls, and additional cinnamon; serve immediately.

Make Ahead
Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in refrigerator.