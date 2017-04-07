Peanut Butter Breakfast Cookies

Preheat oven to 350° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the oats with the dates until a chunky crumble forms. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until combined. This will be a very sticky paste with small bits of oats and dates still visible.

Step 2

Scrape the dough into medium bowl. With damp hands, roll the dough into 2 1/2-inch balls. You will have about 10. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, at least two inches apart. Wet a fork and use the tines to gently flatten each cookie to about 1-inch thick. You can turn the tines in opposing directions to create a cross-hatched look. Bake for 11 minutes, or until the cookies are just set on top, but not firm. They will still look a little raw on top. Let cool for 10 before serving.