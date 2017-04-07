Peanut Butter Breakfast Cookies
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 cookies
Laura Lea

“Soft, chewy, rich and perfectly balanced between sweet and savory, you will look for any excuse to make these PBB Cookies!” says cookbook author Laura Lea. “They're incredibly easy to make, as well as affordable. You can also double or triple the batch and freeze leftovers for up to 3 months, properly wrapped.” Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 packed cup medjool dates, pitted
  • 3/4 cup creamy peanut or almond butter
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or powder

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the oats with the dates until a chunky crumble forms. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until combined. This will be a very sticky paste with small bits of oats and dates still visible.

Step 2    

Scrape the dough into medium bowl. With damp hands, roll the dough into 2 1/2-inch balls. You will have about 10. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, at least two inches apart. Wet a fork and use the tines to gently flatten each cookie to about 1-inch thick. You can turn the tines in opposing directions to create a cross-hatched look. Bake for 11 minutes, or until the cookies are just set on top, but not firm. They will still look a little raw on top. Let cool for 10 before serving.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be refrigerated for up to 1 week, or in the freezer up to 3 months.

