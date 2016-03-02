Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 sandwich cookies
Tiffany MacIsaac
April 2016

Tiffany MacIsaac of Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, DC, tops her perfectly tender, sweet and nutty cookies with crunchy honey-roasted nuts, then sandwiches the cookies with silky peanut butter cream and tangy jam. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

Cookie Dough

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup creamy natural peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup chopped honey-roasted peanuts

Filling

  • 1/3 cup creamy natural peanut butter
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup seedless jam, such as Concord grape, raspberry or strawberry

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dough

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda and salt. In another medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with both sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla, then beat in the dry ingredients in 3 batches, mixing well between additions. Fold in the peanut butter until fully incorporated.

Step 2    

Scoop 24 one-inch balls of dough onto the baking sheets at least 2 inches apart. Press the balls down slightly; they should be about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Sprinkle the tops with the chopped peanuts. Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges are light golden brown and the tops are slightly cracked; rotate the baking sheets halfway through. Let the cookies cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet, then transfer to a rack to let cool completely.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the filling

In a bowl, using a hand mixer, whip the peanut butter with the butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and salt at medium speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Refrigerate for about 45 minutes, until chilled.

Step 4    

Spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons of the filling on the underside of 12 cookies. Spread 1 teaspoon of jam on the underside of the remaining cookies. Sandwich the halves together and serve.

Make Ahead

The assembled cookies can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

