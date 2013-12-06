Peanut Brittle
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 pound
Gale Gand
December 1997

Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1 1/2 cups roasted unsalted peanuts
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

How to Make It

Step

Oil a large baking sheet. Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the sugar and cream of tartar and stir over moderate heat until the sugar is dissolved. Wipe the side of the pan down with a wet pastry brush. Stir in the corn syrup and cook over moderately high heat until the syrup is a light honey color and reaches 350° on a candy thermometer. Stir in the peanuts, butter and salt. Off the heat, stir in the baking soda. Immediately spread the mixture on the baking sheet with a wooden spoon. Let cool completely, then break into pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up