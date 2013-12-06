Peaches with Vanilla-Red Wine Syrup and Ice Cream

The cassia buds in the syrup are the dried, unopened flowers from trees that produce cinnamon from their bark. They have a peppery flavor and are available in specialty-food stores or by mail order. A crushed cinnamon stick is an acceptable substitute. If you peaches don't taste especially sweet, sprinkle the wedges with a tablespoon or two of sugar; assemble the dessert, spooning the juices over the peaches. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the wine, sugar, vanilla bean, peppercorns, allspice, cassia and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook, stirring once or twice, until reduced to 1 cup, about 25 minutes. Remove the syrup from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Strain and let cool to room temperature; if the syrup is too thick, stir in a few tablespoons of cold water.
Scoop the ice cream into individual bowls and top with the peach wedges. Drizzle each dessert with a few tablespoons of wine syrup and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5