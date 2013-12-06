Peaches with Vanilla-Red Wine Syrup and Ice Cream
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Lynne Rossetto Kasper
August 1999

The cassia buds in the syrup are the dried, unopened flowers from trees that produce cinnamon from their bark. They have a peppery flavor and are available in specialty-food stores or by mail order. A crushed cinnamon stick is an acceptable substitute. If you peaches don't taste especially sweet, sprinkle the wedges with a tablespoon or two of sugar; assemble the dessert, spooning the juices over the peaches.  Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle (750 ml) rich red wine, such as Chianti or Barbera
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
  • 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns, coarsely crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice berries, coarsely crushed
  • 8 cassia buds or one 4-inch cinnamon stick, crushed
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 ripe peaches, peeled and cut into 8 wedges each
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the wine, sugar, vanilla bean, peppercorns, allspice, cassia and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook, stirring once or twice, until reduced to 1 cup, about 25 minutes. Remove the syrup from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Strain and let cool to room temperature; if the syrup is too thick, stir in a few tablespoons of cold water.

Step 2    

Scoop the ice cream into individual bowls and top with the peach wedges. Drizzle each dessert with a few tablespoons of wine syrup and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up