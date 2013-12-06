Peaches in Blueberry Syrup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Pamela Morgan
August 1996

 Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups blueberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice plus more to taste
  • 5 medium peaches, cut into eighths
  • 5 medium plums, cut into eighths
  • Scant 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh mint

How to Make It

Step

In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of the blueberries with the sugar, vanilla bean and 3/4 cup of water. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the berries start to fall apart, about 5 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean and transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor. Add the lemon juice and blend until smooth. Strain into a large bowl, add the peaches and plums and gently toss to combine. Sprinkle with the remaining blueberries. Serve chilled or at room temperature garnished with the mint.

Make Ahead

The dessert can be refrigerated for 4 hours.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up