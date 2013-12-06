Peaches in Blueberry Syrup

How to Make It
Step
In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of the blueberries with the sugar, vanilla bean and 3/4 cup of water. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the berries start to fall apart, about 5 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean and transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor. Add the lemon juice and blend until smooth. Strain into a large bowl, add the peaches and plums and gently toss to combine. Sprinkle with the remaining blueberries. Serve chilled or at room temperature garnished with the mint.
Make Ahead
The dessert can be refrigerated for 4 hours.
