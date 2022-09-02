Recipes Sandwiches + Wraps Peaches and Cream Sandwich Tangy chevre cheese, sweet peach preserves, salty shaved ham, and fresh arugula unite in this satisfying, summery Peaches and Cream Sandwich from Daisies restaurant in Chicago. Toasting the sourdough bread slices in bacon fat adds an extra-rich touch, and gets them crisp and deliciously browned. The ham also takes a quick trip to the griddle to toast in the fat until it's just warm and beginning to brown slightly — be careful not to dry it out. When you assemble the sandwich, make sure to spread the chevre on one side of each bread slice. It not only provides a double dose of creamy, cheesy goodness, but also helps keep all of the other ingredients in place. The richness of the cheese and ham is well-balanced by the preserves and bright, lemony dressed arugula. After you've built the sandwich, you might be tempted to take a bite right away, but don't skip the key step of wrapping it in deli paper before you slice. This isn't just for presentation; it also helps compress the sandwich, another move that locks the ingredients in to prevent slippage. That way, when you finally do take that bite, you'll get a little bit of everything in one mouthful. This sandwich is easy to make and ready in just 15 minutes, so you can definitely pull it off as a weekday lunch (or dinner!), or whenever the mood strikes. By Joe Frillman Published on September 2, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 slices sourdough pullman bread 1 tablespoon bacon fat 3 ounces chevre cheese (such as Blakesville Creamery) 3 ounces shaved ham 2 ounces peach preserves 1 handful arugula 1 teaspoon lemon juice ½ tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt, to taste Directions On a griddle or in a cast-iron pan over medium, heat bacon fat until melted, about 1 minute. Add bread and toast until browned, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Remove bread from griddle and place on work surface. Smear chevre on one side of each bread slice. Add shaved ham to griddle and heat until just warm and ham is slightly browned in places, about 2 minutes. Place ham on top of chevre on one bread slice. Smear peach preserves on top of chevre on other bread slice. In a medium bowl, toss arugula with lemon juice, olive oil, and salt until evenly coated. Combine two bread halves, wrap sandwich in deli paper, and slice in half. Print