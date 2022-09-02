Peaches and Cream Sandwich

On a griddle or in a cast-iron pan over medium, heat bacon fat until melted, about 1 minute. Add bread and toast until browned, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low.

Remove bread from griddle and place on work surface. Smear chevre on one side of each bread slice.

Add shaved ham to griddle and heat until just warm and ham is slightly browned in places, about 2 minutes. Place ham on top of chevre on one bread slice.

Smear peach preserves on top of chevre on other bread slice.

In a medium bowl, toss arugula with lemon juice, olive oil, and salt until evenly coated.