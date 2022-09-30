Peach, Tomato and Feta Salad with Candied Jalapeno Dressing

Scatter arugula leaves across a platter. In a food processor, combine candied peppers, olive oil, lemon juice and salt, process until dressing is emulsified.

Place peaches, tomatoes, basil, and red onion in a bowl. Top with 1/3 cup dressing and toss until combined. Arrange peaches, tomatoes, onion, and feta on top of arugula, and drizzle with more dressing if desired. Sprinkle za'atar on top and serve.