Recipes Salads Peach, Tomato and Feta Salad with Candied Jalapeno Dressing Be the first to rate & review! Tangy, sweet tomatoes and peaches are one of our favorite combinations for late summer eating. Here, they star in a salad atop a bed of peppery arugula and basil. The salad gets even more zip with a sweet-spicy vinaigrette made with candied jalapenos or pepper jam. The feta and sliced onion scattered on top add more contrast and flavor, and the final sprinkle of za'atar lends this salad an extra level of texture. If you don't have za'atar, sprinkle some dried thyme, salt, and sesame seeds on top for a similar effect. This colorful salad comes together quickly and holds up for a few hours at a picnic or on a buffet. It makes a nice lunch or starter; add grilled chicken, pork or shrimp to it to make it more of a meal, and serve alongside grilled bread. By Chandra Ram Chandra Ram Instagram Website Title: Associate Editorial Director, Food & WineLocation: ChicagoEducation: Bachelor's in Journalism from Loyola University Chicago Certified Sommelier, Court of Master SommeliersExpertise: cooking, baking, writing, editing, chefs, restaurants.Experience: Chandra Ram is a James Beard- and IACP-nominated food writer, editor, and cookbook author. She worked in restaurants for years before turning to food writing and has won multiple awards for her work, including more than a dozen Jesse H. Neal awards and the McAllister Editorial Fellowship.Chandra has been cooking since she was old enough to help her mother in the kitchen, and parlayed her love of food into a career that keeps her busy between the stove and her desk.As the associate editorial director for food, Chandra strategizes how to produce the tastiest recipes to help readers create delicious food in their home kitchens. She's worked in many different corners of the food world, from bartending at a French restaurant in London to running a catering business in Maine and consulting with restaurant owners on how to improve their menus all over the country.Her writing has been featured in Food & Wine, Food52, Epicurious, Gravy, Kitchn, and Plate. She is a frequent speaker at food events and industry conferences, and an interview subject for podcasts and video programs. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Guillermo Riveros / Food Styling by Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 6 Ingredients 4 cups arugula leaves ¼ cup sliced candied peppers or pepper jam ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil 2 teaspoons lemon juice (from 1/2 lemon) Pinch kosher salt 4 peaches, cut into segments 4 tomatoes, cut into segments 1 cup basil leaves ½ red onion, thinly sliced ¾ cup crumbled feta 2 teaspoons za'atar Directions Scatter arugula leaves across a platter. In a food processor, combine candied peppers, olive oil, lemon juice and salt, process until dressing is emulsified. Place peaches, tomatoes, basil, and red onion in a bowl. Top with 1/3 cup dressing and toss until combined. Arrange peaches, tomatoes, onion, and feta on top of arugula, and drizzle with more dressing if desired. Sprinkle za'atar on top and serve. Rate it Print