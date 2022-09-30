Peach, Tomato and Feta Salad with Candied Jalapeno Dressing

Tangy, sweet tomatoes and peaches are one of our favorite combinations for late summer eating. Here, they star in a salad atop a bed of peppery arugula and basil. The salad gets even more zip with a sweet-spicy vinaigrette made with candied jalapenos or pepper jam. The feta and sliced onion scattered on top add more contrast and flavor, and the final sprinkle of za'atar lends this salad an extra level of texture. If you don't have za'atar, sprinkle some dried thyme, salt, and sesame seeds on top for a similar effect. This colorful salad comes together quickly and holds up for a few hours at a picnic or on a buffet. It makes a nice lunch or starter; add grilled chicken, pork or shrimp to it to make it more of a meal, and serve alongside grilled bread.

Published on September 30, 2022
Peach, Tomato and Feta Salad with Candied Jalapeno Dressing
Photo: Guillermo Riveros / Food Styling by
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

  • 4 cups arugula leaves

  • ¼ cup sliced candied peppers or pepper jam

  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice (from 1/2 lemon)

  • Pinch kosher salt

  • 4 peaches, cut into segments

  • 4 tomatoes, cut into segments

  • 1 cup basil leaves

  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced

  • ¾ cup crumbled feta

  • 2 teaspoons za'atar

Directions

  1. Scatter arugula leaves across a platter. In a food processor, combine candied peppers, olive oil, lemon juice and salt, process until dressing is emulsified.

  2. Place peaches, tomatoes, basil, and red onion in a bowl. Top with 1/3 cup dressing and toss until combined. Arrange peaches, tomatoes, onion, and feta on top of arugula, and drizzle with more dressing if desired. Sprinkle za'atar on top and serve.

