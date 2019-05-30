Peach, Tomato, and Fried Farro Salad with Burrata

When the evening light lingers and begs me to dine al fresco, I want something light but satisfying. I want something bursting with summer produce. I want something cool and refreshing that I can enjoy with a crisp glass of wine. Yep, I want a salad. But not just any salad, and certainly not a lame salad—which, to me, is a crime during a season ripe with so many amazing possibilities.



This is the salad I make on those rare and lovely unhurried nights. It features the alluring combination of juicy peaches and even juicier tomatoes that are lightly coated in just enough dressing to moisten—so that nothing overpowers the flavors of the fruit. Hunks of creamy burrata pair beautifully here, offering luxurious richness that, again, does not compete with the fruit.



The fried farro sprinkle is perhaps the best part. The grains are fantastically crunchy, like tiny Corn Nuts, with an irresistible nutty-earthy flavor. They’re quick and easy to make—especially if you start with store-bought pre-cooked farro (which I typically buy from Target). These pre-cooked grains are dry to the touch, which means they’re safe and ready to plop into hot oil. If you were to cook your own farro, you’d need to air it out for a few hours to remove all surface moisture so that the hot oil won’t pop and bubble over. (Trust me; I know this from experience.)



You’ll only use half of the fried grains for this salad, but it makes sense to go ahead and fry it all up while you’re at it so you’ll have leftover crunchies to play with. They hold beautifully in an airtight container at room temperature for a week or in the freezer for three to four months. Use them on any salad, over a creamy soup, on casseroles, on pasta tosses, over scrambled eggs, and even on an ice cream sundae—basically wherever you crave a little crunch.