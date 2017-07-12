Peach Salsa
Made in the summer with a juicy peach and ripe cherry tomatoes, this tangy salsa is perfect for scooping up with tortilla chips or spooning over grilled pork chops. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large ripe peach, pitted and finely chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup mixed cherry tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1 serrano chile, seeded and minced
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the peach with the tomatoes, cilantro, onion, chile and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The peach salsa can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

