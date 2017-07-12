Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Made in the summer with a juicy peach and ripe cherry tomatoes, this tangy salsa is perfect for scooping up with tortilla chips or spooning over grilled pork chops. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, combine the peach with the tomatoes, cilantro, onion, chile and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
The peach salsa can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
