Peach-Rosé Jam

When the middle of summer hits and you have more peaches than you can handle, this easy rosé-infused peach jam makes a crowd-pleasing treat. Steeping a vanilla bean pod in the rosé as it reduces on the stove perfumes this jam with a rich vanilla flavor and gorgeous flecks of vanilla bean seeds, but feel free to substitute a teaspoon of vanilla extract in a pinch.
How to Make It
Scrape vanilla bean seeds into a large pot or Dutch oven; add pod to pot. Stir in rosé, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook until reduced by half, 5 to 7 minutes.
Stir peaches and sugar into rosé mixture. Return to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring often, 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring often, until thickened, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove jam from heat. Remove and discard vanilla bean pod, and let cool 30 minutes. Stir in orange zest. Transfer to a container with an airtight lid, and refrigerate 4 to 8 hours before using.