How to Make It

Step 1 In a nonreactive saucepan, toss the peaches with the sugar and let stand, stirring, until the sugar is mostly dissolved, 1 hour.

Step 2 Add the lemon juice to the peaches and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the fruit is glassy and the liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick, heavy drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Skim off any scum that rises to the surface of the jam.