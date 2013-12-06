Peach Halves in Sugar Syrup

The trick to canning peaches is packing the peach halves tightly without squashing them; a full jar is prettiest. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the peaches and blanch just until the skins loosen, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peaches to a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly. Slip the skins off the peaches, halve them and remove the pits.
In a medium saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves.
Meanwhile, pack the peach halves into 4 hot sterilized 1-pint jars without crushing them. Pour the boiling syrup over the peaches, stopping 1/2 inch from the top. Wipe the glass rims and close the jars. Set them in a water bath and bring to a boil. Process for 25 minutes.
