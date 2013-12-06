Peach Halves in Sugar Syrup
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 pints
Eugenia Bone
August 2003

The trick to canning peaches is packing the peach halves tightly without squashing them; a full jar is prettiest. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds freestone peaches
  • 3 cups water
  • 2 cups sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the peaches and blanch just until the skins loosen, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peaches to a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly. Slip the skins off the peaches, halve them and remove the pits.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, pack the peach halves into 4 hot sterilized 1-pint jars without crushing them. Pour the boiling syrup over the peaches, stopping 1/2 inch from the top. Wipe the glass rims and close the jars. Set them in a water bath and bring to a boil. Process for 25 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up