Peach Halves in Sugar Syrup

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the peaches and blanch just until the skins loosen, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peaches to a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly. Slip the skins off the peaches, halve them and remove the pits.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves.