Peach Dump Cake
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
For convenience, we call for frozen peaches, but if you are making this cake in late summer, use 6 cups of peeled, sliced fresh peaches instead. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 1 1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • Four 10-ounce bags of frozen peaches, thawed and patted dry
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 3 ounces dried peaches (6 halves), chopped
  • 1 tablespoon bourbon (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Whipped cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 2 1/2-quart oval baking dish. In a medium bowl, whisk the 1 1/2 cups of flour with the sugar, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ground ginger.

Step 2    

In an extra-large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Add the minced ginger and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the thawed peaches, brown sugar, dried peaches, brown sugar and bourbon and cook, stirring occasionally, until the thawed peaches are hot and the juices have thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. Using a spatula, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of flour and the vanilla until combined. Scrape the peach filling into the prepared baking dish.

Step 3    

Sprinkle the dry ingredients over the peach filling. Thinly slice the remaining 1 1/2 sticks of butter and dot over the dry ingredients. Bake for about 55 minutes, until the topping is golden brown and the peach filling is bubbling.

Step 4    

Place the peach dump cake on a wire rack and let cool slightly, about 15 minutes. Serve warm with lightly sweetened whip cream.

Make Ahead

The peach dump cake can be covered with foil and refrigerated for up to 4 days. Serve cold or gently reheat before serving.

