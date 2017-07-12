For convenience, we call for frozen peaches, but if you are making this cake in late summer, use 6 cups of peeled, sliced fresh peaches instead. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 2 1/2-quart oval baking dish. In a medium bowl, whisk the 1 1/2 cups of flour with the sugar, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ground ginger.
In an extra-large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Add the minced ginger and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the thawed peaches, brown sugar, dried peaches, brown sugar and bourbon and cook, stirring occasionally, until the thawed peaches are hot and the juices have thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. Using a spatula, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of flour and the vanilla until combined. Scrape the peach filling into the prepared baking dish.
Sprinkle the dry ingredients over the peach filling. Thinly slice the remaining 1 1/2 sticks of butter and dot over the dry ingredients. Bake for about 55 minutes, until the topping is golden brown and the peach filling is bubbling.
Place the peach dump cake on a wire rack and let cool slightly, about 15 minutes. Serve warm with lightly sweetened whip cream.
