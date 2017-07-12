Peach Dump Cake

Step 2

In an extra-large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Add the minced ginger and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the thawed peaches, brown sugar, dried peaches, brown sugar and bourbon and cook, stirring occasionally, until the thawed peaches are hot and the juices have thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. Using a spatula, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of flour and the vanilla until combined. Scrape the peach filling into the prepared baking dish.