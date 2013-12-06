Peach Croustade

Step

Preheat the oven to 400°. Bake the frozen Buttery Pastry tart shell for 12 minutes, or until the pastry is dry. Spread the peach preserves in the shell and arrange the peaches on top. Scatter the almonds around the peaches. Dot with the butter and sprinkle with the sugar. Bake the croustade in the center of the oven for about 40 minutes, or until the pastry is nicely browned and the preserves are bubbling. Transfer to a rack to cool. Unmold, cut into wedges and serve.