Peach Crisp with Brown Butter Crumble
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kierin Baldwin
July 2015

Pastry chef Kierin Baldwin uses three kinds of sugar in her crispy crumble topping, giving it deep flavor and a super texture. Slideshow: More Fruit Cobblers and Crisp Recipes

Ingredients

PEACH CRISP

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 2 pounds ripe peaches, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch-thick wedges
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • Pinch of kosher salt

BROWN BUTTER CRUMBLE

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup turbinado sugar
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crisp

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 2-quart baking dish. In a large bowl, toss the peaches with the sugar and lemon juice. Cover and  let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves and the peaches have released some of their juices. Drain the peaches in a colander set over a small saucepan, then return them to the bowl.

Step 2    

Add 1/4 cup of water and the cornstarch to the peach juices and bring to a simmer. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and translucent, about 1 minute. Add the thickened juices and the salt to the peaches and toss to coat. Scrape into the prepared baking dish.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the brown butter crumble

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the oats, the 3 sugars, the salt and cinnamon. In a small saucepan, cook the butter  over moderately low heat, stirring, until deep golden and nutty-smelling, about 8 minutes. Scrape the butter and any browned bits at the bottom of the pan into the flour mixture and stir until well combined.

Step 4    

Press the topping into small clumps and scatter over the peaches. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until the crisp is golden and bubbling. Transfer to a rack and let stand for 15 minutes before serving with vanilla ice cream.

Make Ahead

The crisp can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat before serving.

