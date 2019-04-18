Peach-Blueberry Ice Cream
Jen Causey
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
7 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine

Ripe and fragrant summer peaches are the hero of this simple homemade ice cream. We love it on its own—or on a slice of toasted pound cake for a dinner party dessert. For an easy do-ahead, make the blueberry jam a week in advance, then stir it in when you’re ready to freeze. If you’re inspired, make a double batch of the jam and keep it around for topping toast or stirring into yogurt.

Ingredients

  • 11 ounces fresh blueberries (about 2 cups)
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pound fresh peaches, peeled and chopped (about 3 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 5 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) bourbon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook blueberries, 1/4 cup sugar, and lemon juice in a medium-size, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until berries begin to burst and liquid begins to thicken, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Cover and chill until completely cool, at least 1 hour or until ready to use (up to 1 week).

Step 2    

Process chopped peaches in a food processor until almost smooth (applesauce consistency), leaving a few chunky bits, about 30 seconds. Set aside.

Step 3    

Stir together heavy cream, whole milk, corn syrup, salt, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar in a medium saucepan, and cook over medium, stirring occasionally, just until mixture begins to simmer (bubbles begin to form around the outside edge of pan), 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks and vanilla in a large bowl. While whisking yolk mixture constantly, carefully ladle about 1 cup hot cream mixture into yolk mixture; continue whisking until cream mixture is fully incorporated. Carefully whisk in remaining hot cream mixture.

Step 5    

Pour custard mixture back into saucepan, and cook over medium-high, whisking constantly, until mixture begins to thicken and coats the back of a spoon, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes.

Step 6    

Stir bourbon and pureed peaches into custard. Pour custard mixture into a gallon-size ziplock plastic freezer bag. Seal bag, and place in an ice bath. Let stand until mixture is completely cool, about 30 minutes.

Step 7    

Pour mixture into a 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions. (Instructions and times may vary.) Transfer to an airtight, freezer-safe container; freeze until slightly firm, about 30 minutes. Dollop blueberry mixture over ice cream, and swirl with a spoon. Cover and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up