Peach and Raspberry Crumble

In a large bowl, toss all of the dry ingredients. Cut or rub in the butter until the bits of butter are the size of split peas.

Step 3

In a shallow 2-quart baking dish, combine the peaches, raspberries, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and vanilla seeds. Sprinkle the topping over the fruit. Set the dish on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes, or until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbling.