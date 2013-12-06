Peach and Raspberry Crumble
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Bradley Ogden
August 1997

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

Topping

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon allspice
  • Pinch of ground cloves
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice

Filling

  • 5 peaches—peeled, quartered and pitted
  • 1 pint raspberries
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Seeds scraped from 1 split vanilla bean

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the filling

Preheat the oven to 375°.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss all of the dry ingredients. Cut or rub in the butter until the bits of butter are the size of split peas.

Step 3    

In a shallow 2-quart baking dish, combine the peaches, raspberries, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and vanilla seeds. Sprinkle the topping over the fruit. Set the dish on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes, or until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up