Peach and Passion Fruit Muffins
Photo © Emma Galloway
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 muffins
Emma Galloway
February 2014

Filled with generous chunks of golden peach and zingy passion fruit, these gluten- and dairy-free muffins make the perfect mid-morning snack. If peaches and passion fruit are out of season, feel free to substitute with a handful of any seasonal fruit you have on hand, increasing the coconut milk to 1/2 cup. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons almond flour
  • 1/2 cup super-fine brown rice flour
  • 1/4 cup potato starch
  • Fine sea salt
  • 2 teaspoons gluten-free baking powder
  • 1/2 cup unrefined cane sugar
  • Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated
  • 1/4 cup coconut or almond milk
  • 1/4 cup passion fruit pulp (from approximately 2 passion fruits)
  • 2 tablespoons virgin coconut oil
  • 1 large free-range egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 golden peach, finely diced, plus a few extra slices to top
  • Passion fruit pulp, to top

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°. Line eight 1/2 cup-capacity muffin tins with paper liners.

Step 2    

Place almond flour in a medium bowl and sift over rice flour, potato starch, salt and baking powder. Add sugar and zest and whisk to combine.

Step 3    

In another bowl, combine coconut milk, passion fruit pulp, coconut oil, egg and vanilla, whisking well.

Step 4    

Stir the diced peach through the dry ingredients, add the coconut milk mixture and stir until just combined. Spoon into the muffin liners, top with a few slices of peach and a drizzle of passion fruit pulp and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and set aside for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

Make Ahead

The muffins will keep well in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days or can be frozen for 2 to 3 months.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up