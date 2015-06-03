Peach and Passion Fruit Muffins

Filled with generous chunks of golden peach and zingy passion fruit, these gluten- and dairy-free muffins make the perfect mid-morning snack. If peaches and passion fruit are out of season, feel free to substitute with a handful of any seasonal fruit you have on hand, increasing the coconut milk to 1/2 cup. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Line eight 1/2 cup-capacity muffin tins with paper liners.
Place almond flour in a medium bowl and sift over rice flour, potato starch, salt and baking powder. Add sugar and zest and whisk to combine.
In another bowl, combine coconut milk, passion fruit pulp, coconut oil, egg and vanilla, whisking well.
Stir the diced peach through the dry ingredients, add the coconut milk mixture and stir until just combined. Spoon into the muffin liners, top with a few slices of peach and a drizzle of passion fruit pulp and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and set aside for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5