Peach and Chia Seed Frangipane Tart

How to Make It

Step 1 In the bowl of a food processor, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Pulse to mix. Add the butter and egg yolk and pulse until the butter forms peas sized pieces with the flour.

Step 2 Place the crumbly dough into one 4-by-13-inch tart shell and gently press the dough against the bottom and walls of the pan. Make sure to evenly coat the sides while being careful to not compact the dough too much. Freeze the tart shell for 20 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°. Prick the bottom of the tart crust a few times with a fork, line the bottom with a sheet of tin foil, and place pie weights onto the lined foil. Bake until the edges are lightly golden, about 20 minutes. Let the pastry crust cool on a wire rack.

Step 4 To prepare the filling, add the almonds to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely ground. Add the butter and sugar to the bowl and process until smooth. Then add the egg, reserved egg white, lemon zest, flour, cornstarch, salt and extracts. Pulse into an even consistency and fold in the chia seeds.