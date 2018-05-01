Peach and Cashew  Biryani Salad
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Biju Thomas
June 2018

Biryanis are traditionally served hot, laden with cooked meats, vegetables, fruit, and nuts. Chef Biju Thomas reimagines the dish as a refreshing summer side, starting with cooled basmati rice and an array of dried fruits that puff and crisp in coconut oil. The lentils make it hearty enough for a lunch main and a fantastic alternative to your usual cookout starches.
Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked green lentils 
  • 3 cups water 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided  
  • 2 medium summer squash, cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick planks 
  • 1 red onion, cut into 1/2-inch rounds 
  • 2 tablespoons Madras curry powder 
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 
  • 5 tablespoons coconut oil, divided 
  • 1 cup raw cashews 
  • 1/2 cup dried peach rings, chopped  
  • 1/4 cup chopped dried apricots 
  • 1/4 cup chopped dried papaya 
  • 4 cups cooked basmati rice 
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped 
  • 1 bunch scallions, chopped  
  • 1 cup crispy fried onions or fried shallots, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine lentils, 3 cups water, bay leaf, and 1 tablespoon salt in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and cook until lentils are tender, 18 to 20 minutes. Drain and cool. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Toss together squash, red onion, curry powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large bowl. Place squash and onion on grates; grill, uncovered, turning often, until charred and crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. When cool enough to handle, cut vegetables into bite-size pieces; set aside. 

Step 3    

Heat 1/4 cup coconut oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add cashews, and cook, shaking skillet, until sizzling, 7 to 8 minutes. Add peaches, apricots, and papaya, and cook until fruit is puffy and cashews are golden, about 8 minutes. Drain mixture on paper towels, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. 

Step 4    

Place rice in a large bowl, and use your hands to break up any clumps. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup olive oil and remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil; season with 1 teaspoon salt. Toss to combine. Gently fold in cooked lentils, squash, red onion, cashews, fruit, and lemon juice; season with pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Fold in cilantro and scallions; garnish with fried onions before serving. 

