Peach and Blueberry Crisp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 20
David Page
June 1997

David Page never decides exactly what kind of fruit he's going to use in his crisps until he gets to the farm stand. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 sticks (8 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 6 pounds ripe peaches, peeled and cut into eighths
  • 4 pints blueberries
  • 1 cup slivered blanched almonds (about 4 1/2 ounces)
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, toss the flour with the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles small peas.

Step 2    

Butter two 13-by-9-inch glass or ceramic baking dishes. In a large bowl, toss the peaches with the blueberries and spread the fruit in the prepared baking dishes. Scatter the crumble topping evenly over the fruit and sprinkle the almonds on top. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is crisp. Serve warm or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream.

Make Ahead

The crumb topping can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up