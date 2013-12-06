Peach and Blueberry Crisp

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, toss the flour with the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles small peas.

Step 2

Butter two 13-by-9-inch glass or ceramic baking dishes. In a large bowl, toss the peaches with the blueberries and spread the fruit in the prepared baking dishes. Scatter the crumble topping evenly over the fruit and sprinkle the almonds on top. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is crisp. Serve warm or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream.