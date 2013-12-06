Peach and Berry Crumble

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup of the brown sugar with the flour, oats, cinnamon and salt. Using your fingers or a pastry blender, work in the butter until the mixture resembles peas. Stir in the pecans.

Step 2 Using a small sharp knife, make a shallow X in the bottom of each peach. Add the peaches to the boiling water and blanch for about 30 seconds, then remove and refresh with cold water. Peel, pit and slice the peaches.