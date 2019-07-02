Peaceburg Pimiento Cheese

Skip the classic mass-market cheddar and hit up your local dairy or cheese shop for a nice aged cheddar to take pimiento cheese to the next level. Chef Evan Babb loves the dry, crumbly Peaceburg cheddar from Wright Dairy, which he pairs with quick-roasted bell pepper and smoky chipotle chile powder for an extra kick as part of his Southern Sampler.
How to Make It
Place shredded cheese in a medium bowl.
Using metal tongs, roast bell pepper half over open gas flame until blackened all over. Place in a small bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand at least 15 minutes. Rub off as much of the charred skin as possible. (Do not rinse under running water; rinsing the peppers removes much of the roasted flavor.) Dice pepper to equal about 1/3 cup.
Fold red pepper, mayonnaise, black pepper, and chipotle powder into cheese until combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Serve with grilled bread, country ham, and pickles.