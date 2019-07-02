Peaceburg Pimiento Cheese
Skip the classic mass-market cheddar and hit up your local dairy or cheese shop for a nice aged cheddar to take pimiento cheese to the next level. Chef Evan Babb loves the dry, crumbly Peaceburg cheddar from Wright Dairy, which he pairs with quick-roasted bell pepper and smoky chipotle chile powder for an extra kick as part of his Southern Sampler.

  • 6 ounces Wright Dairy Peaceburg cheddar cheese or any other high-quality cheddar, shredded or crumbled (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 medium red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise (such as Duke’s)
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon chipotle powder
  • Grilled bread, country ham, and pickles, for serving

Place shredded cheese in a medium bowl.

Using metal tongs, roast bell pepper half over open gas flame until blackened all over. Place in a small bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand at least 15 minutes. Rub off as much of the charred skin as possible. (Do not rinse under running water; rinsing the peppers removes much of the roasted flavor.) Dice pepper to equal about 1/3 cup.

Fold red pepper, mayonnaise, black pepper, and chipotle powder into cheese until combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Serve with grilled bread, country ham, and pickles.

