Pea Tartine with Goat Cheese and Mint

How to Make It

Step 1 For the baguette: warm in the oven for 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2 Heat olive oil on medium-low heat into a pan, and place the baguette cut side down can cook until golden brown. Then flip over to gently warm other side and set aside.

Step 3 Melt butter in a sauté pan and sweat shallots until translucent.

Step 4 Add the peas to sauté pan and gently warm over medium heat.

Step 5 Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Add dill and mint to peas and stir.

Step 6 To assemble, spread the goat cheese over bread and place onto a large plate. Add the peas on top of the spread. Its ok of some peas fall off to the sides of bread and onto the plate.

Step 7 Drizzle olive oil over peas.