Pea Tartine with Goat Cheese and Mint
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 portion
Ludovic Lefebvre

Learn how to make Ludo Lefebvre's easy pea tartine with goat cheese and mint.
Ingredients

FOR THE BREAD:

  • 1 each baguette old (cut in thirds bottom of bread cut flat)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons goat cheese spread

FOR THE PEAS:

  • 1 cup peas (blanched and fork crushed)
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons shallots (small dice)
  • 1/2 tablespoons mint (small diced)
  • 1/2 tablespoons dill (chopped medium)
  • Salt and white pepper, to taste               

FOR THE GARNISH:

  • Flowering herbs (from the market)
  • Arbiquina Olive Oil (or any good quality extra virgin olive oil)

How to Make It

Step 1    

For the baguette: warm in the oven for 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Heat olive oil on medium-low heat into a pan, and place the baguette cut side down can cook until golden brown. Then flip over to gently warm other side and set aside.

Step 3    

Melt butter in a sauté pan and sweat shallots until translucent.

Step 4    

Add the peas to sauté pan and gently warm over medium heat.

Step 5    

Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Add dill and mint to peas and stir.

Step 6    

To assemble, spread the goat cheese over bread and place onto a large plate. Add the peas on top of the spread. Its ok of some peas fall off to the sides of bread and onto the plate.

Step 7    

Drizzle olive oil over peas.

Step 8    

Garnish with flowering herbs on top.

