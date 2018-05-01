Learn how to make Ludo Lefebvre's easy pea tartine with goat cheese and mint.
How to Make It
For the baguette: warm in the oven for 1 to 2 minutes.
Heat olive oil on medium-low heat into a pan, and place the baguette cut side down can cook until golden brown. Then flip over to gently warm other side and set aside.
Melt butter in a sauté pan and sweat shallots until translucent.
Add the peas to sauté pan and gently warm over medium heat.
Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Add dill and mint to peas and stir.
To assemble, spread the goat cheese over bread and place onto a large plate. Add the peas on top of the spread. Its ok of some peas fall off to the sides of bread and onto the plate.
Drizzle olive oil over peas.
Garnish with flowering herbs on top.
