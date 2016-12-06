PDT/Crif Frozen Piña Colada

Jeff Bell of PDT in Manhattan says a piña colada is his guilty-pleasure drink. He makes this superfresh, pineapple-y version in a slushie machine at Crif Dogs, the hot dog joint next to the bar. In place of the typical overly sweetened cream of coconut, Bell blends coconut water and coconut puree (available frozen at specialty markets). Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Mix the pineapple juice, lime juice and coconut water and pour into an ice cube tray. Freeze until solid, about 4 hours. Transfer the ice cubes to a blender. Add the rum, coconut puree and cane syrup and blend until smooth. Pour into 4 chilled double rocks glasses or large coupes and garnish the drinks with pineapple wedges and cocktail umbrellas.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Frozen Piña Colada could be one of my favorite drinks of all time!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: I must say this pina colada looks delicious
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-03