PDT/Crif Frozen Piña Colada

Jeff Bell of PDT in Manhattan says a piña colada is his guilty-pleasure drink. He makes this superfresh, pineapple-y version in a slushie machine at Crif Dogs, the hot dog joint next to the bar. In place of the typical overly sweetened cream of coconut, Bell blends coconut water and coconut puree (available frozen at specialty markets). Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces fresh pineapple juice
  • 5 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 3 ounces coconut water
  • 15 ounces chilled white rum, preferably Caña Brava
  • 6 ounces frozen coconut puree, such as Perfect Purée of Napa Valley
  • 3 ounces cane syrup
  • 4 pineapple wedges and 4 cocktail umbrellas (optional), for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Mix the pineapple juice, lime juice and coconut water and pour into an ice cube tray. Freeze until solid, about 4 hours. Transfer the ice cubes to a blender. Add the rum, coconut puree and cane syrup and blend until smooth. Pour into 4 chilled double rocks glasses or large coupes and garnish the drinks with pineapple wedges and cocktail umbrellas.

