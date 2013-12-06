Pâte Brisée Pie Shells

How to Make It
Step 1
In a food processor, pulse the flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the egg yolk and pulse until a crumbly dough forms.
Step 2
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 3 times until it just comes together. Pat the dough into two disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Step 3
On a lightly floured work surface, roll each disk out to a 12-inch round. Fit each round into a 9-inch glass pie plate. Trim the overhang to 1 inch and fold the edge under itself, then crimp decoratively. Refrigerate until firm.
Make Ahead
The dough can be frozen for 1 month. The pie shells can be refrigerated overnight.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 6276
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5