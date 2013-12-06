Pâte Brisée Pie Shells

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the egg yolk and pulse until a crumbly dough forms.

Step 2 Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 3 times until it just comes together. Pat the dough into two disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.