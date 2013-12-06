Pâte Brisée Pie Shells
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes two 9-inch pie shells
Grace Parisi
November 2001

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 large egg yolk mixed with 1/4 cup ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the egg yolk and pulse until a crumbly dough forms.

Step 2    

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 3 times until it just comes together. Pat the dough into two disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Step 3    

On a lightly floured work surface, roll each disk out to a 12-inch round. Fit each round into a 9-inch glass pie plate. Trim the overhang to 1 inch and fold the edge under itself, then crimp decoratively. Refrigerate until firm.

Make Ahead

The dough can be frozen for 1 month. The pie shells can be refrigerated overnight.

Serve With

Caramelized Apple-Pecan Pie with Calvados

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up