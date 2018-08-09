In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: This pâte brisée pie shell is the base for our all-time favorite Deep-Dish All-American Apple Pie, but it holds up to a wide variety of sweet or savory ingredients.
How to Make It
Combine flour, butter, and salt in bowl of a food processor. Pulse until mixture resembles small peas, about 8 times. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons ice water over surface of flour mixture, and process 3 seconds. Toss lightly with a fork to mix in any dry particles of flour. If dough does not hold together when pinched, add up to 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing 3 times between additions. (Do not overmix.)
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead lightly just until it holds together. Shape into a ball. Wrap loosely in plastic wrap, and flatten into a 6-inch disk. Chill 1 hour or up to overnight.
Let dough stand at room temperature until malleable, about 10 minutes. Unwrap dough, and roll into a 16-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Fit dough into a 9-inch springform pan. Press pastry on bottom and up sides of pan; trim off any excess dough. Cover with plastic wrap; chill 1 hour. Transfer to freezer, and freeze chilled pie shell 15 minutes. (Chilling and freezing pie shell helps it to maintain the best shape.)
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line chilled pie shell with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans, making sure they are pushed up well against sides.
Bake in preheated oven until pie shell is almost dry, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove parchment paper and weights; prick bottom and sides all over with a fork, and bake at 425°F until golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Turn off oven, leave oven door slightly ajar, and let pie shell stand in hot oven 15 minutes. Transfer pie shell in pan to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.
