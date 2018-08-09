Pâte Brisée Pie Shell

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine flour, butter, and salt in bowl of a food processor. Pulse until mixture resembles small peas, about 8 times. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons ice water over surface of flour mixture, and process 3 seconds. Toss lightly with a fork to mix in any dry particles of flour. If dough does not hold together when pinched, add up to 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing 3 times between additions. (Do not overmix.)

Step 2 Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead lightly just until it holds together. Shape into a ball. Wrap loosely in plastic wrap, and flatten into a 6-inch disk. Chill 1 hour or up to overnight.

Step 3 Let dough stand at room temperature until malleable, about 10 minutes. Unwrap dough, and roll into a 16-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Fit dough into a 9-inch springform pan. Press pastry on bottom and up sides of pan; trim off any excess dough. Cover with plastic wrap; chill 1 hour. Transfer to freezer, and freeze chilled pie shell 15 minutes. (Chilling and freezing pie shell helps it to maintain the best shape.)

Step 4 Preheat oven to 425°F. Line chilled pie shell with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans, making sure they are pushed up well against sides.