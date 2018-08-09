Pâte Brisée Pie Shell
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Deep-Dish Piecrust
Rose Levy Beranbaum

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: This pâte brisée pie shell is the base for our all-time favorite Deep-Dish All-American Apple Pie, but it holds up to a wide variety of sweet or savory ingredients. 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour (about 5 3/4 ounces), plus more for work surface
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), chilled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 3 to 5 tablespoon ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour, butter, and salt in bowl of a food processor. Pulse until mixture resembles small peas, about 8 times. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons ice water over surface of flour mixture, and process 3 seconds. Toss lightly with a fork to mix in any dry particles of flour. If dough does not hold together when pinched, add up to 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing 3 times between additions. (Do not overmix.)

Step 2    

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead lightly just until it holds together. Shape into a ball. Wrap loosely in plastic wrap, and flatten into a 6-inch disk. Chill 1 hour or up to overnight.

Step 3    

Let dough stand at room temperature until malleable, about 10 minutes. Unwrap dough, and roll into a 16-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Fit dough into a 9-inch springform pan. Press pastry on bottom and up sides of pan; trim off any excess dough. Cover with plastic wrap; chill 1 hour. Transfer to freezer, and freeze chilled pie shell 15 minutes. (Chilling and freezing pie shell helps it to maintain the best shape.)

Step 4    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line chilled pie shell with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans, making sure they are pushed up well against sides.

Step 5    

Bake in preheated oven until pie shell is almost dry, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove parchment paper and weights; prick bottom and sides all over with a fork, and bake at 425°F until golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Turn off oven, leave oven door slightly ajar, and let pie shell stand in hot oven 15 minutes. Transfer pie shell in pan to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up