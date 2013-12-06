Pâte Brisée
Serves : ENOUGH DOUGH FOR SIX 4-INCH DOUBLE-CRUSTED POTPIES OR TWO 9-INCH TART SHELLS
Mitchel London
April 2000

   Beautiful Desserts  

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons (5 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/4 cup ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the flour with the salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolk with the water. With the machine on, slowly add the egg mixture and process until the dough just comes together.

Step 2    

Turn the dough out onto a work surface and gather it together. Gently knead the dough 3 times, then form it into an 8-inch log or 2 disks. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Make Ahead

The dough can be frozen for up to 1 month.

