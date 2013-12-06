Pâte Brisée

How to Make It
Step 1
In a food processor, pulse the flour with the salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolk with the water. With the machine on, slowly add the egg mixture and process until the dough just comes together.
Step 2
Turn the dough out onto a work surface and gather it together. Gently knead the dough 3 times, then form it into an 8-inch log or 2 disks. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.
Make Ahead
The dough can be frozen for up to 1 month.
