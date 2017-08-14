Patatas Bravas 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Álvaro Palacios
September 2017

These crispy fried potatoes are a staple at Spanish tapas bars. They’re supremely delicious topped with a sweet homemade “ketchup” made from fresh tomatoes and a hit of hot sauce. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds medium tomatoes, cored and scored on the bottom with an X 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for frying 
  • 2 teaspoons sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons sugar 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Louisiana-style hot sauce 
  • 2 pounds russet potatoes—peeled, cut into 1-inch pieces and patted dry 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise mixed with 1 tablespoon water 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, blanch the tomatoes just until the skins wrinkle, about 30 seconds. Drain well, then peel and finely chop. In the saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the tomatoes, sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thick, 10 to  12 minutes. Stir in the hot sauce and let cool completely.  

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat 2 inches of olive oil to 360°. Add the potatoes and fry at 300°, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to paper towels and season with salt.  

Step 3    

Pile the potatoes in a serving bowl. Top with some of the salsa brava and mayonnaise and serve the rest on the side.  

Make Ahead

The salsa brava can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up