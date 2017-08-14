Patatas Bravas 

Step 1

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, blanch the tomatoes just until the skins wrinkle, about 30 seconds. Drain well, then peel and finely chop. In the saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the tomatoes, sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thick, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the hot sauce and let cool completely.