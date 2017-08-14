Patatas Bravas 

These crispy fried potatoes are a staple at Spanish tapas bars. They’re supremely delicious topped with a sweet homemade “ketchup” made from fresh tomatoes and a hit of hot sauce. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, blanch the tomatoes just until the skins wrinkle, about 30 seconds. Drain well, then peel and finely chop. In the saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the tomatoes, sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thick, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the hot sauce and let cool completely.
In a large saucepan, heat 2 inches of olive oil to 360°. Add the potatoes and fry at 300°, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to paper towels and season with salt.
Pile the potatoes in a serving bowl. Top with some of the salsa brava and mayonnaise and serve the rest on the side.
