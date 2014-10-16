Ben Mims's Pastry Dough

Step 1

In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt, then add the butter.

Using your fingers, pinch the butter pieces into the flour until

they form small pebbles. Make a well in the center of the flour and

butter mixture and pour the ice water into it. Using a fork, bring

the edges of the wall over the water and, spinning the bowl as you

go, stir from the outside, constantly flinging flour from the outside

wall into the center until all the flour is evenly moistened.