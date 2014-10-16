Ben Mims's Pastry Dough
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes enough for one 9-inch pie
Ben Mims
November 2014

F&W's Ben Mims says this foolproof but impressive dough is perfect for beginner pie makers. He suggests doubling or tripling the recipe, portioning it out into disks and freezing for later use. Slideshow: How to Make Pie Crust

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 1/4 cup ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt, then add the butter.

Using your fingers, pinch the butter pieces into the flour until

they form small pebbles. Make a well in the center of the flour and

butter mixture and pour the ice water into it. Using a fork, bring

the edges of the wall over the water and, spinning the bowl as you

go, stir from the outside, constantly flinging flour from the outside

wall into the center until all the flour is evenly moistened.

Step 2    

Dump the dough onto a clean work surface and push and knead

it until the dough just begins to stick together. Form into a rough

mound, then shape into a disk about 1 inch thick. If there are any

cracks at the edge of the disk, press and smooth them out. Wrap

in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or freeze for up

to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up