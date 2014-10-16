Ben Mims's Pastry Dough

F&W's Ben Mims says this foolproof but impressive dough is perfect for beginner pie makers. He suggests doubling or tripling the recipe, portioning it out into disks and freezing for later use. Slideshow: How to Make Pie Crust
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt, then add the butter.
Using your fingers, pinch the butter pieces into the flour until
they form small pebbles. Make a well in the center of the flour and
butter mixture and pour the ice water into it. Using a fork, bring
the edges of the wall over the water and, spinning the bowl as you
go, stir from the outside, constantly flinging flour from the outside
wall into the center until all the flour is evenly moistened.
Dump the dough onto a clean work surface and push and knead
it until the dough just begins to stick together. Form into a rough
mound, then shape into a disk about 1 inch thick. If there are any
cracks at the edge of the disk, press and smooth them out. Wrap
in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or freeze for up
to 1 month.
