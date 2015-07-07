Panela Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 10 ounces chopped dark panela (a.k.a. piloncillo or unrefined cane sugar), 1/3 cup peeled and chopped fresh ginger, 2/3 cup water, 2 teaspoons ancho powder, 1 1/4 teaspoons whole cloves and the zest from 1 orange. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the panela is dissolved and the syrup is very fragrant, about 7 minutes. Let cool, then pour through a fine strainer into a jar. If desired, strain the syrup again through cheesecloth to remove any residual ancho powder. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.