Pastille
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Michael Reynolds

Trestle on Tenth • New York City Bartender Michael Reynolds's flowery variation on the Alaska cocktail, named after French pastille candy, complements chef Ralf Kuettel's hearty, Swiss-accented American cuisine. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce Pernod
  • Ice
  • 3 ounces gin
  • 1/4 ounce green Chartreuse
  • 10 drops of rose flower water

How to Make It

Step

Rinse a chilled martini glass with the Pernod, then pour it out. Fill a pint glass with ice and add all of the remaining ingredients. Stir well and strain into the prepared martini glass.

