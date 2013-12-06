Trestle on Tenth • New York City Bartender Michael Reynolds's flowery variation on the Alaska cocktail, named after French pastille candy, complements chef Ralf Kuettel's hearty, Swiss-accented American cuisine. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Rinse a chilled martini glass with the Pernod, then pour it out. Fill a pint glass with ice and add all of the remaining ingredients. Stir well and strain into the prepared martini glass.
