Pastillas, sometimes called pastillas de leche, are a milky, chewy candy from the Philippines. Some recipes call for reducing fresh milk with cornstarch until it is very thick. Using a popular variation on this technique, we mix nonfat dry milk with sweetened condensed milk to make the thick, sticky dough in just minutes. We also added salt, vanilla and ground cinnamon to our pastillas dough to complement the candy’s smooth, milky flavor. Slideshow: More Candy Ideas