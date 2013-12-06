Pasta with Sardines

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a large pot with water, cover and bring to a boil. Add salt and the fennel and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and finely chop, discarding the core. Reserve the water for cooking the pasta.

Step 2 In a large nonreactive saucepan, heat 1/2 cup of the olive oil. Add the sardines, onions and anchovies and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the onion begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the fennel, pine nuts and currants and cook for 3 minutes. Add all but 3 tablespoons of the tomato sauce, cover partially and cook over moderately low heat until thick, about 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 3 Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil in a medium nonreactive skillet. Add the reserved 3 tablespoons of tomato sauce and the bread crumbs and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.