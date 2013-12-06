Pasta with Sardines
Bruce Schoenfeld
May 1997

Tasca Lanza's surprisingly unfishy version of pasta con le sarde, the island's "national dish," is adapted from The Flavors of Sicily. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • 1 fennel bulb (about 1 pound), top trimmed, bulb quartered
  • 3/4 cup extra-virign olive oil
  • 1 pound fresh sardines, filleted
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 4 anchovy fillets, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 2 tablespoons currants
  • 4 cups tomato sauce, preferably homemade
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 cup fresh bread crumbs
  • 1 pound perciatelli or spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large pot with water, cover and bring to a boil. Add salt and the fennel and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and finely chop, discarding the core. Reserve the water for cooking the pasta.

Step 2    

In a large nonreactive saucepan, heat 1/2 cup of the olive oil. Add the sardines, onions and anchovies and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the onion begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the fennel, pine nuts and currants and cook for 3 minutes. Add all but 3 tablespoons of the tomato sauce, cover partially and cook over moderately low heat until thick, about 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil in a medium nonreactive skillet. Add the reserved 3 tablespoons of tomato sauce and the bread crumbs and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4    

Return the pot of water to a boil, add the pasta and cook until al dente; drain well. Return the pasta to the pot, add the sauce and toss over low heat for 1 minute. Transfer to a warmed platter, top with 1/4 cup of the bread crumbs and serve immediately. Pass the remaining crumbs at the table.

