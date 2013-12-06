Pasta with Provençal Wine Sauce
© Sang An
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jane Sigal
October 1999

Traditionally, this Provençal sauce would be made with a wine from the southern Rhône, but Jane Sigal uses whatever she has open. Serve any leftovers with fish or chicken. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • Salt
  • One 35-ounce can Italian plum tomatoes, drained and chopped
  • 2 cups red or white wine
  • 1 whole clove
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2/3 cup oil-cured black olives, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped mixed herbs, such as basil, parsley and thyme
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound penne rigate or rigatoni

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onion, season lightly with salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, wine, clove and bay leaf and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and very little liquid remains, about 1 hour. Discard the bay leaf and the clove (if you can find it). Pass the sauce through a food mill or puree it in a food processor and transfer to a clean saucepan.

Step 2    

Heat the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil in a small saucepan. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the olives and capers and cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the mixture to the tomato sauce along with the chopped herbs. Season with pepper.

Step 3    

Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and transfer to a serving dish. Add the sauce, toss to coat and serve at once.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

All this rustic pasta dish requires for accompaniment is a bright-flavored red, like a Côtes-du-Rhône.

