Pasta with Provençal Wine Sauce

Traditionally, this Provençal sauce would be made with a wine from the southern Rhône, but Jane Sigal uses whatever she has open. Serve any leftovers with fish or chicken. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onion, season lightly with salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, wine, clove and bay leaf and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and very little liquid remains, about 1 hour. Discard the bay leaf and the clove (if you can find it). Pass the sauce through a food mill or puree it in a food processor and transfer to a clean saucepan.
Heat the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil in a small saucepan. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the olives and capers and cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the mixture to the tomato sauce along with the chopped herbs. Season with pepper.
Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and transfer to a serving dish. Add the sauce, toss to coat and serve at once.
