Pasta with Provençal Wine Sauce

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onion, season lightly with salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, wine, clove and bay leaf and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and very little liquid remains, about 1 hour. Discard the bay leaf and the clove (if you can find it). Pass the sauce through a food mill or puree it in a food processor and transfer to a clean saucepan.