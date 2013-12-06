Pasta with Peas, Garlic and Ricotta Salata
© Andre Baranowski
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Alice Waters
April 1998

 Fast Weekday Pastas

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup fresh baby peas (1 pound unshelled)
  • 1 pound linguine
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped marjoram
  • 1/2 cup crumbled or shaved ricotta salata or feta cheese (about 2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet. Add the garlic and cook over low heat, stirring, until very soft and golden, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan of boiling salted water, blanch the peas in a strainer until just tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer the peas to a bowl.

Step 3    

Add the linguine to the saucepan and boil until al dente. Drain the linguine, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking water. Return the pasta to the saucepan and toss with the garlic oil, peas and reserved pasta water. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the marjoram. Top with the cheese and serve at once.

Suggested Pairing

This sophisticated California menu calls for an equally sophisticated California wine. The pasta suggests a dry white, but one with an aromatic, fruity character that can play off the sweetness of the peas and fresh marjoram, like a Viognier.

