Pasta with Oven-Dried Tomatoes and Spicy Greens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Odessa Piper
October 1998

Oven-dried tomatoes add both sweet and tart notes to this meal in a bowl. Plus: More Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces dried fettuccine or linguine
  • 2 cups packed stemmed arugula or mustard greens
  • Oven-Dried Tomatoes in Herbed Oil, herbs discarded
  • 1/2 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped mixed herbs, such as basil, chives and parsley

How to Make It

Step

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the fettuccine until al dente. Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large warmed bowl. Add the arugula, Oven-Dried Tomatoes in Herbed Oil and cheese. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Sprinkle the herbs over the pasta and serve at once.

Suggested Pairing

A Riesling from Germany or a Vin Gris from California.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up