Pasta with Oven-Dried Tomatoes and Spicy Greens

Oven-dried tomatoes add both sweet and tart notes to this meal in a bowl. Plus: More Pasta Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the fettuccine until al dente. Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large warmed bowl. Add the arugula, Oven-Dried Tomatoes in Herbed Oil and cheese. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Sprinkle the herbs over the pasta and serve at once.
Suggested Pairing
A Riesling from Germany or a Vin Gris from California.
