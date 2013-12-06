Pasta with Olive Oil, Garlic and Parsley
Joshua Eisen
November 1997

 Fast Weekday Pastas

Ingredients

  • 1 pound rigatoni or other tubular pasta
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Boil the rigatoni in a large pot of salted water until al dente; drain and return the rigatoni to the pot.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the oil, butter, garlic, salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until the garlic is softened, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Toss the hot pasta with the olive oil sauce and parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The olive oil sauce can stand, covered, at room temperature for up to 1 day.

