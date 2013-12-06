Pasta with Olive Oil, Garlic and Parsley

How to Make It
Step 1
Boil the rigatoni in a large pot of salted water until al dente; drain and return the rigatoni to the pot.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the oil, butter, garlic, salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until the garlic is softened, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 3
Toss the hot pasta with the olive oil sauce and parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
The olive oil sauce can stand, covered, at room temperature for up to 1 day.
