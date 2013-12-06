Pasta with Nut Pesto

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the hazelnuts in a small baking pan until fragrant, about 12 minutes. Transfer them to a clean kitchen towel and rub the nuts against each other to remove the skins; let cool completely.

Step 2 In a food processor, combine the basil, hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, pine nuts, the grated cheese, parsley, garlic and a pinch each of salt and pepper. With the machine on, pour in the oil in a thin stream and process until the nuts are finely chopped. Add the butter and process until blended but still grainy.