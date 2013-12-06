Pasta with Cannellini-Spinach Pesto

This lean, protein-rich pesto is packed with spinach and thickened with white beans. If you don't have orecchiette, serve the pesto with ziti or penne. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet; add the spinach with the water that clings to the leaves and cook over high heat, stirring, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Put the spinach in a colander and press out the excess liquid. Chop the spinach and transfer it to a food processor. Add 1 1/4 cups of the beans, the garlic, scallion, basil, lemon juice, olive, a pinch each of salt and pepper and a few tablespoons of the reserved bean liquid or water. Puree the mixture until smooth.
Add the orecchiette to the boiling water and cook until al dente. Drain, leaving enough water to keep the pasta moist, and transfer it to 4 bowls. Top with the pesto, feta, tomatoes and the reserved 1/4 cup of beans. Grind fresh pepper over the pasta and serve.
