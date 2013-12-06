Pasta with Bright Lights Swiss Chard

Cut the chard stems crosswise 1/2 inch thick. Cut the leaves into 1/2-inch-thick strips. In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook the stems until almost tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the stems to a plate. Add the chard leaves to the boiling water and cook until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain the leaves and let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 3

In a large skillet, melt the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and lemon zest and cook over low heat until the garlic is golden, about 3 minutes. Add the chard stems and leaves and season with salt and pepper. Add the malloreddus to the skillet and toss until hot. Transfer the pasta to a large, warmed bowl, scatter the Gorgonzola on top and drizzle with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil. Using 2 large spoons, toss briefly to melt the cheese slightly; serve at once.